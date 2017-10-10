Vikings’ head trainer says starting Bradford was ‘collaborative decision’

Minnesota Vikings head athletic trainer Eric Sugarman met with the media on Tuesday to give an update on Sam Bradford’s status after the Vikings’ starting quarterback was pulled from Monday night’s game against the Bears. Sugarman did not give a timeline for his return and said that the injury comes from wear and tear from two previous ACL surgeries.

“Certainly it has to do with having had two ACLs in that knee.,” Sugarman said. “That’s a contributing factor.”

Sugarman reiterated what head coach Mike Zimmer said after the 20-17 win – that Bradford aggravated the knee early in the game. He said that the team collectively felt Bradford was ready to play on Monday but acknowledged they cannot simulate an actual game experience in preparation.

“I don’t think there’s any percentage that we would put him on the field on either the medical staff or the coaching staff or the organization if we felt like he couldn’t protect himself,” Sugarman said.

Bradford was sacked four times in the first half before being lifted for Case Keenum. Sugarman said that he was in “constant communication” with Bradford.

”He felt like he was able to continue to play, so when we got to the point where we didn’t feel he could protect himself, we took him out of the game,” Sugarman said.

The Vikings’ trainer said that Bradford had a new MRI on Tuesday and that he has no additional injury.

NFL Network reported that Bradford has a bone bruise. Sugarman said, “We are not dealing with a bone bruise from a direct hit,” but would not clarify whether he could have a bone bruise from a non-contact play.

“Sam has wear and tear in his knee joint,” Sugarman said. “These injuries are very difficult to manage and treat.”