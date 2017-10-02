With Vikings likely to sign a running back, who’s available?

With Dalvin Cook out for the season with a torn ACL, Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer indicated that the team will look at free agent running backs. There are a number of proven RBs available still in free agency.

Here are the best on the market:

Ryan Mathews

The former San Diego Charger and Philadelphia Eagle was released in mid-August after he was medically cleared from a career-threatening neck injury. The 29-year-old runner had a solid season in 2016, gaining 661 yards on 155 carries (4.3 YPC) and catching 14 passes.

James Starks

For seven years, Starks was a role player in Green Bay, gaining as many as 601 yards out of the backfield for the Packers in a single season (2015). Last year, he struggled, gaining just 2.3 yards per carry, but he did add 19 catches for 134 yards in 2016.

Ronnie Hillman

The Vikings signed the former Broncos running back last season, but released him later in the year. Between Minnesota and San Diego he carried the ball 41 times for 131 yards. Hillman is still only 26 years old.

DeAngelo Williams

The long-time Carolina Panther turned into a solid role player for the Pittsburgh Steelers over the past few seasons, carrying the ball 298 times for 1,250 yards in Pittsburgh. He has expressed interest in finding another job at 34 years old.

Tim Hightower

After a solid season with the New Orleans Saints (133 carries for 548 yards), Hightower joined the 49ers in the offseason, but he was released at the end of training camp. He can catch out of the backfield, having picked up 26 receptions for 200 yards last year.

Rashad Jennings

Jennings spent the last three years as a role player for the New York Giants and had good production in 2015, gaining 863 yards at 4.4 yards per carry, but his numbers sunk last year to just 3.3 yards per carry. He did add 35 receptions.

Reggie Bush

The former Saints running back spent last season with Buffalo and gained negative-3 yards on just 12 carries and caught even passes out of the backfield for 90 yards.

Bobby Rainey

The journeyman running back appeared in 15 games for the Giants last season, but rushed just 17 times for 63 yards. He also grabbed 20 passes.

Jonathan Grimes

The former Texan role player was waived by the Jaguars in camp this year. He gained 613 yards on 139 carries in five years with the Texans and caught 51 passes.