Vikings link arms again for national anthem

A group of Minnesota Vikings players linked arms during the national anthem prior to the Vikings-Lions matchup at US Bank Stadium.

Teams across the NFL have reacted differently to comments by the president calling for players who kneel during the anthem to be “fired.”

The New Orleans Saints kneeled as a team prior to the playing of the anthem in London, while several Miami Dolphins kneeled.

Last week Vikings said they wanted to show “unity” in linking arms. Owners Zygi and Mark Wilf and GM Rick Spielman were included in last week’s demonstration, but were not present before the matchup with the Lions.

Not all players took part in the linking of arms.