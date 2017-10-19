Vikings OC Shurmur: Bridgewater has been ‘involved’ in offense all year

The No. 1 question facing Teddy Bridgewater’s return is his health. In a distant second is whether he will be able to adapt to Pat Shurmur’s offense.

The Vikings’ offensive coordinator said Thursday that Bridgewater has a good grasp of what the team is doing despite missing the last year-plus recovering from a severe knee injury.

“He’s been in every meeting,” Shurmur said. “He’s been involved with everything we’re doing behind the scenes. He is up to speed with that.”

Bridgewater’s first two years were spent under Norv Turner. Prior to Year 3, head coach Mike Zimmer hired Shurmur as the tight ends coach, so the Vikings’ OC is familiar with Bridgewater’s skill set.

“He was a good decision maker, early in the down as well as late in the down,” Shurmur said. “He is a guy because of his lower body, can extend a play and make a play after things tend to break down a little bit.”

“I’ve obviously got a short exposure with Teddy, but also very impressed with his command of things,” Shurmur added. “I felt like watching him that Teddy was a winner.”

Bridgewater spoke with the media Thursday for only the second time since his injury last August. He’s taken notice of the fact that Vikings quarterbacks haven’t taken many hits this season – a big change from the last two years.

“They’ve been very efficient, not taking too many sacks and playing fast,” Bridgewater said. “So I like what I’ve been seeing from the offense and I hope that we can continue to keep going forward.’’

Backup Case Keenum has been effective this season when rolling out and occasionally taking off to run. In order to return to the field, Bridgewater will have to show the Vikings that he can move to escape pressure or take off if needed.

“I think that [mobility] is an important quality for a quarterback,” Shurmur said. “You’ve seen in the last two ball games where really what ended up being scrambles, were two of our biggest plays of our game. That’s huge. That’s huge. Typically, if you’re going to drive the ball on offense. If you’re going to take the ball and go 70 or 80 yards and score. Somewhere in that drive, the quarterback is going to have to do something with his feet. So move in the pocket to make the throw. If he has to escape the pocket, either make a run or make a good decision and throw the ball away, which is using your feet the right way.”