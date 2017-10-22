Vikings’ offensive line banged up against Ravens

The Minnesota Vikings entered the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens without two starters. Both starting left tackle Riley Reiff and left guard Jeremiah Sirles suffered knee injuries during the contest.

Sirles went down in the second quarter, forcing rookie Danny Isidora into action for the first time in his career. Sirles was already in for starter Nick Easton, who has been out with a calf injury.

Reiff left in the third with a knee injury. He was limited in practice on Friday with an ankle issue. His return was announced as “questionable.”