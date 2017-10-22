LISTEN NOW

vikings

Previous Story Michael Floyd among those inactive vs. Ravens Next Story Case Keenum, Vikings’ offense does just enough in grind-it-out win

Vikings’ offensive line banged up against Ravens

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler October 22, 2017 2:14 pm

The Minnesota Vikings entered the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens without two starters. Both starting left tackle Riley Reiff and left guard Jeremiah Sirles suffered knee injuries during the contest.

Sirles went down in the second quarter, forcing rookie Danny Isidora into action for the first time in his career. Sirles was already in for starter Nick Easton, who has been out with a calf injury.

Reiff left in the third with a knee injury. He was limited in practice on Friday with an ankle issue. His return was announced as “questionable.”

Topics:
Vikings vikings
Leave A Comment
  • Gordon Guffey

    Well it looks like with the shift in blocking scheme also comes a shift in the type of players need and the Vikings sure have had a far better offseason in picking the kind of talent for the OL ~ One season ((( if you count the last half of 2016 and the first 7 games of 2017 ))) removed from little hitler and all is well along the OL and the talent on hand ~

    This is a nice break from the guy who was fully in charge of the offense for the last 2.5 years where Spielman and whoever the OL coach was at the time got all the blame~

    Not only did the Vikings rebuild the OL in the offseason but they also rebuilt most of the offensive staff ~ New TE coach Clancy Barone who was in charge of some very good Broncos OL ~ They also moved Andrew Janocko to Assistant Offensive Line coach ~ And Shurmur has allowed these guys to tweak the zone blocking scheme to fit the plays ~ Something that was not allowed in the past under the last OC ~

    By the way I thought both Hill and Isidora played well for their first real game time this year ~ What a change from last year ~ I hope Easton~Reiff~Sirles are all back and ready to go vs the Browns ~

  • cka2nd

    I missed the first half. How bad did Sirles’ injury look?





Thursday Night Lights at Mystic Lake. Click here for details

vikings

Previous Story Michael Floyd among those inactive vs. Ravens Next Story Case Keenum, Vikings’ offense does just enough in grind-it-out win