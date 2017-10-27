Vikings’ owner on Bridgewater’s return: ‘It’s a fantastic feeling’

The return of Teddy Bridgewater to Minnesota Vikings practice provided a shot of energy into the organization from the locker room all the way to the top.

“It’s a fantastic feeling,” Vikings owner and president Mark Wilf told the media in London on Friday. “I know what this team feels about Teddy, what we feel about him and what our fan base does.”

Wilf also acknowledged the play of Case Keenum, saying the Vikings’ backup quarterback has “stepped up and done an outstanding job.”

With increasing trips to London for the NFL, the idea of a team over seas appears to be more realistic than ever. Wilf said he believes a team could work in London.

“I think so, I think it can,” Wilf said. “There’s a lot of logistics to it. A lot of things to work through, but one thing for sure, this is our 10th year of doing it, 26 teams have been over here. I think the knowledge of the game and fan base here has grown tremendously and now the last two seasons the Sunday London games have been broadcast on free television, on BBC. I think has given it more exposure. Millions of fans have been watching it. We’re getting to a point where potentially that could be the case.”

On the team’s 5-2 start, Wilf pointed to an emphasis on depth that has helped the Vikings survive losing their starting quarterback and starting running back.

”Coach [Mike] Zimmer and Rick Spielman have done a great job in terms of being about the next man up,” Wilf said. “I know we’ve talked about that, but I think this year I really have a good feeling in terms of what that means. We have faced adversity, but the attitude of the team and our veterans and our leadership in the locker room is such that we just get out there and play the next play and they’re about their business.”