Vikings’ patchwork offensive line holds up vs. Browns

What a difference a year can make.

Week 8 last season, the Minnesota Vikings’ offensive line was crushing their chances to produce on offense, in part because injuries forced incapable backups into action. This time around, the Vikings’ line has kept rolling even when players have gone out.

Against the Browns – a team that led the NFL in rushing yards per attempt – the Vikings’ offensive line held up despite playing their third-string left guard Danny Isidora and backup tackle Rashod Hill.

“I think they did pretty good,” head coach Mike Zimmer said. “There was a couple misses that they had, but I thought Isidora played well, Rashod played good, he has to continue to work on some of the things in the run game and putting his body on people. But I thought Isidora, for the first time coming in, played well.”

Isidora beat out TJ Clemmings for a job in training camp. The fifth-round pick out of Miami has received praise from Zimmer since OTAs and proved the Vikings’ head coach to be right against the Browns. While the Vikings only finished the day with 2.6 yards per carry, they were able to successfully rip off chunks of yards on the ground during key drives and succeeded in the screen game.

“It’s great to see some depth on the offensive line, guys coming in and fighting,” Zimmer said. “Tony Sparano’s doing a great job with them and the veterans, Berger…Reiff, you know, we have a lot of young guys going in there…I thought the offensive line, they continue to be a strength for us.”

Quarterback Case Keenum was only sacked one time for a loss of one yard – it was the first sack the Vikings’ line had given up since Chicago.

“The offensive line is playing really, really well,” Keenum said. “We had a patchwork line today with Mike [Remmers] going down in the first half, but they’re playing really, really well. When they play well, I think our team plays well.”

The Vikings’ offensive line could be back to full healthy after the bye week, depending on the seriousness of Mike Remmers’ concussion. Starting guard Nick Easton was limited in practice all week, but sat out with a calf injury.