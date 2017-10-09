Vikings pull Bradford after first half struggles

Sam Bradford’s return lasted less than a half.

The Minnesota Vikings were forced to turn to backup quarterback Case Keenum after Bradford struggled to move in the pocket and throw the ball downfield during the first half against the Chicago Bears.

Bradford went 5-for-11 with just 36 yards and was sacked four times, including one for a safety in which he held the ball for over five seconds.

The Vikings’ starter was pulled after they started on Chicago’s 15-yard line and managed just a field goal. Bradford was seen limping on the sideline.

Minnesota’s running game offered little support in the first half, gaining just 33 yards on 11 carries. A strong defensive performance kept the Vikings in the game as they led 3-2 at the half.

Keenum has won one of the three games he’s started this year.