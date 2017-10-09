LISTEN NOW

vikings

Previous Story Sam Bradford officially active vs. Bears

Vikings pull Bradford after first half struggles

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler October 9, 2017 8:57 pm
Nov 24, 2016; Detroit, MI, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford (8) throws the ball during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Lions win 16-13. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Bradford’s return lasted less than a half.

The Minnesota Vikings were forced to turn to backup quarterback Case Keenum after Bradford struggled to move in the pocket and throw the ball downfield during the first half against the Chicago Bears.

Bradford went 5-for-11 with just 36 yards and was sacked four times, including one for a safety in which he held the ball for over five seconds.

The Vikings’ starter was pulled after they started on Chicago’s 15-yard line and managed just a field goal. Bradford was seen limping on the sideline.

Minnesota’s running game offered little support in the first half, gaining just 33 yards on 11 carries. A strong defensive performance kept the Vikings in the game as they led 3-2 at the half.

Keenum has won one of the three games he’s started this year.

Topics:
Vikings vikings
Leave A Comment
  • Jordan Musser

    I feel bad for Sam. He looks to be all done.

    • Ruben

      Yep. Way to fragile.





Thursday Night Lights at Mystic Lake. Click here for details

vikings

Previous Story Sam Bradford officially active vs. Bears