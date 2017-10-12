Vikings QB Sam Bradford, four other starters miss practice for second straight day

The Minnesota Vikings are dinged up heading into Packers week. Quarterback Sam Bradford did not practice on for the second straight day, giving indication that Case Keenum will likely start against Green Bay.

Asked if Bradford still had a chance to play, head coach Mike Zimmer said, “I don’t know, we’ll see.”

Bradford was joined by receiver Stefon Diggs, guard Nick Easton, safety Andrew Sendejo and defensive tackle Tom Johnson missed Thursday’s practice.

Diggs said Thursday that his groin injury is not as severe as the injury that hampered him for a good portion of last season.