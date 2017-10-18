Vikings, Ravens both missing key starters in Wednesday’s practice

Sunday’s game between the Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Ravens is shaping up to be a matter of which team’s second string is stronger.

On Wednesday, the Vikings were without starters Sam Bradford, Stefon Diggs, Nick Easton, Michael Floyd and Anthony Barr, while Xavier Rhodes, Mackensie Alexander and Andrew Sendejo.

Bradford has not practiced since playing last Monday night against the Bears. Missing Wednesday’s practice does not bode well for his chances to play against the Ravens. Diggs missed last week with a groin injury. Floyd left the Packers’ game with a hamstring issue and Barr suffered a concussion against Green Bay.

Teddy Bridgewater was not listed on the team’s injury report.

The Ravens had even more players on the shelf than the Vikings.

Starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who ranks eighth in the NFL by Pro Football Focus rankings, sat out with a mouth ailment, while No. 1 cornerback Jimmy Smith sat with an achillies, receiver Breshad Perriman with a concussion, running back Terence West a calf and starting guard Matt Skura a knee.

Both tight ends Ben Watson and Maxx Williams also did not participate and receivers Mike Wallace and Jeremy Maclin were limited.

The only good news for the Ravens is that defensive tackle Brandon Williams, who has been battling a foot injury, was a full participant.