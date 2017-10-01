LISTEN NOW

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook injured vs. Lions

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler October 1, 2017 1:55 pm

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook left the field on his own power after appearing to suffer a knee injury against the Detroit Lions.

On a 10-yard run, Cook attempted to cut but went down before he was hit. As he took contact, the Vikings’ running back lost the ball for the team’s second turnover of the game.

The Vikings quickly ruled Cook out for the game.

Cook was in the midst of an excellent day picking up 13 rushes for 66 yards

  • What is story with US Bank turf, how many Vikings players have had knee injuries at home on this turf?

    • Daxquartermain

      Good question though on this play his knee just gave. Hope it’s just a pull.





