Vikings RB Dalvin Cook injured vs. Lions

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook left the field on his own power after appearing to suffer a knee injury against the Detroit Lions.

On a 10-yard run, Cook attempted to cut but went down before he was hit. As he took contact, the Vikings’ running back lost the ball for the team’s second turnover of the game.

The Vikings quickly ruled Cook out for the game.

Cook was in the midst of an excellent day picking up 13 rushes for 66 yards