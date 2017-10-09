Vikings release RB Stevan Ridley to make room for Michael Floyd

Stevan Ridley was a Minnesota Viking for four days. The Vikings announced Monday they have released the veteran running back to create a roster spot for Michael Floyd, who has been activated from a four-game suspension.

The Vikings signed Ridley, who gained over 1,000 yards in 2012 with the New England Patriots, after putting Dalvin Cook on injured reserve with a torn ACL.

Floyd is expected to make his debut on Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears. It is unclear how many snaps he will see, but the Vikings’ receiver has been around team meetings and going through practice scripts alone through the first four weeks.