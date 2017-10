The Minnesota Vikings’ offensive line is banged up in London.

The team announced that right tackle Mike Remmers is out for the remaineder of Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns with a concussion.

Backup tackle Rashod Hill is taking his place.

At left guard, the Vikings are starting their third stringer Danny Isidora, a fifth-round pick from Miami, because Nick Easton (calf) and Jeremiah Sirles (knee) are both inactive.