Vikings sign RB Stevan Ridley

With running back Dalvin Cook out for the season with an ACL injury, the Minnesota Vikings needed to add another running back. On Thursday they announced the signing of former Patriot Stevan Ridley.

The 5-foot-11, 220-pound veteran rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2012 with New England. Over the last two years he has spent time with the Jets and Falcons but only carried the ball 39 times for 97 yards between the two stops. Ridley was most recently in camp with the Broncos.

The Vikings also placed Cook on Injured Reserve.