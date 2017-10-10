Vikings signed Case Keenum for games like Monday night

For the last two years the Minnesota Vikings had a backup quarterback who could come off the bench and win. Shaun Hill was only called upon for one start, but he beat the Tennessee Titans on the road with a lot of help from his defense. This offseason the Vikings sought another veteran who could win a key game with some help. Case Keenum proved himself to be a good addition during Monday night’s 20-17 win over the Chicago Bears.

After Sam Bradford struggled and reaggrivated his knee injury in the first half of Monday’s matchup, Keenum was brought in for the second half. While the Vikings’ defense held rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky in check, Keenum went 17-for-21 with 140 yards and one touchdown. He wasn’t sacked and gained 22 yards on his only run.

His performance wasn’t magical by any means as he gained only 6.7 yards per attempt, but Keenum came through with a key 13-yard score to tight end Kyle Rudolph that put the Vikings up 10-2.

Through four appearances, the Vikings’ backup has given them enough to win two and keep their season alive. At 3-2, the Vikings are tied with Detroit for second place in the NFC North behind the 4-1 Packers. While they play Green Bay next week, the Vikings’ upcoming games before the bye against Baltimore and Cleveland allows them a chance to remain competitive even if Keenum plays for an extended period of time.

That type of insurance is why they signed the former Rams and Texans starter instead of turning to a cheaper, younger developmental QB.