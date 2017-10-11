Vikings TE Rudolph: NFL made the right call relaxing celebration rules

On a key drive against the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings’ tight end Kyle Rudolph was thinking about the end zone. So much so that he called out the team’s celebration if they scored. It was to be Duck, Duck, Goose (or Grey Duck, in Adam Thielen’s case).

The execution of both Case Keenum’s 13-yard pass and the Duck, Duck, Goose was perfect and the Vikings’ immediately became a viral video and staple of the next morning’s highlight shows.

Rudolph said Wednesday players are pleased that the NFL decided to relax rules on celebrations – ones that earned the league the “No Fun League” label.

“I think it’s exciting because it puts a little bit of fun back into the game,” Rudolph said. “It was getting so strict you didn’t know what you could and what you couldn’t do. For them to relax it, I don’t see how something like that does any harm to the game.”

Teams are now allowed to use the football as a prop. The Philadelphia Eagles used it as a baseball bat as players pretended to play pitcher, catcher, batter and umpire after a touchdown last week.

“I don’t know where the idea came from,” Rudolph said. “I just thought, ‘No one has done duck, duck, goose yet.’ You’ve seen the Eagles the day before did baseball and getting the lineman involved in the celebration was something I thought would be cool. They don’t get to celebrate a whole lot. They’re usually left out.”

The rules haven’t been completely removed. You still can’t delay the game or do anything offensive such as (ahem, Antonio Brown) suggestive dancing. And you can’t dunk the football over the goal posts.

”It’s one of the coolest sights I’ve seen when I’ve scored a touchdown because I turned around and saw Mike Remmers, Joe Berger and Pat Elflein sprinting at me and sitting down,” Rudolph said. “It was fun.”

”Thankfully I scored because I don’t sit criss, cross, applesauce very well,” Rudolph added.

The Vikings’ tight end, who has 16 receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns this season, said that he doesn’t yet have the next celebration planned, but will consult his daughters’ children’s books for inspiration.

As you might expect, head coach Mike Zimmer was a little puzzled by the celebration at first, but said, “If they do that and we score a lot of touchdowns, I’ll jump in with them.”