Vikings will be without Andrew Sendejo against Packers; Anthony Harris to start

By Judd Zulgad | @1500ESPNJudd October 15, 2017 10:59 am
Oct 9, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo (34) intercepts a pass by the Houston Texans in the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings win 31-13. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings will be without strong safety Andrew Sendejo (groin) for Sunday’s game against the Packers and Pro Bowl quarterback Aaron Rodgers, meaning Anthony Harris will start.

The Vikings’ inactive list also includes quarterback Sam Bradford (knee), wide receiver Stefon Diggs (groin) and left guard Nick Easton (calf) who were all declared out on Friday. Sendejo had been listed as questionable for Sunday. Jeremiah Sirles will start in Easton’s place.

The Vikings other inactives are wide receiver Rodney Adams, tackle Aviante Collins and defensive end Tashawn Bower.

The Packers will be without cornerbacks Kevin King (concussion) and Davin House (quadriceps) and safety Morgan Burnett (hamstring). Linebackers Ahmad Brooks (back) and Joe Thomas (ankle) also are out.

