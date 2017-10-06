Will Latavius Murray fit in the Vikings’ run scheme?

The Minnesota Vikings’ running scheme was a perfect fit Dalvin Cook’s skill set. He was patient and explosive and used his incredible vision to spot the smallest hole.

And the results were terrific. The Vikings’ running averaged 4.8 yards per carry and quickly became the focus of opposing defenses.

Up front, the Vikings’ offensive line appeared to fit the scheme, too. With two former centers playing at the guard spots, they could slide and move in space far better than the 2016 version (or the version that included Alex Boone).

*NFL safety Matt Bowen wrote an in-depth feature of zone running scheme worth reading*

Now that Cook is out for the year, veteran Latavius Murray will be asked to slide in to a scheme that he didn’t play in last year with Oakland. The Raiders sported a mauling monsterous offensive line who created holes simply by plowing forward in a power running scheme.

”As far as scheme wise, we try to get the ball outside a little more here,” Murray said on Friday. “It’s all the same run game. When I was [in Oakland], we were going to run the ball inside and out, whatever was going to give us the best chance to get explosives.”

The differences between Murray and Cook are stark, starting with their frames down to their style.

“Just look at us both…I’m a downhill runner,” Murray said. “I’m a bigger guy, so I have to try to use my speed when I can, but I have to stick to what I do best and use my frame, my size as best I can. I’m always try to improve and get better as a runner and be more elusive and quicker.”

Oakland Raiders analyst Ted Nguyen, a contributor to The Athletic, gave his scouting report on Murray this offseason when the Vikings signed the 2015 Pro Bowler.

“Big, fast Athlete,” Nguyen said. “He’s tall and runs upright, which gets him in trouble. Doesn’t lower the shoulder as much as you want. Vision is below average, feet are average to below average. [Murray] got better at zone running but not ideal. His best fit is in a gap scheme where he could just run full speed into a hole. Goes down on first contact more than people realize.”

Head coach Mike Zimmer said the biggest blow losing Cook will be the explosive plays. In four games, Cook had four runs over 20 yards. Murray had five all of last season.

“I think the biggest thing was Dalvin had unbelievable big play ability in a lot of different ways,” Zimmer said. “We are going to have to continue to look for more ways to implement some big plays in the offense.”