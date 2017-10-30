Will the Vikings make a trade at the deadline?

The Minnesota Vikings have proven to have a deep and talented team. Over the first eight weeks, they have won six of eight games despite injuries to their No. 1 quarterback, No. 1 running back and No. 1 wide receiver. So major additions are not likely for the Vikings, but every team will be looking to improve at the trade deadline on Tuesday.

Running back depth

The tandem of Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon has been terrific since Dalvin Cook tore his ACL. The Vikings have rushed for over 100 yards in three of the four games and in the one game under 100 yards rushing, McKinnon gained 72 yards through the air. Murray and McKinnon have both had big games, caught passes and protected the quarterback. The only concern the Vikings might have is one of them getting injured. Splitting 30 carries or so per game has worked nicely, but asking either to rush that often or CJ Ham to step into a running back role would not be ideal. Rumors have been that San Francisco’s Carlos Hyde is on the market, he could be a target at a cheap price.

Laquon Treadwell

The Vikings have given their 2016 first-round pick every opportunity to succeed this year. In eight games, he has 12 catches on 21 targets for 142 yards despite playing 60% of offensive snaps. With Michael Floyd and Jarius Wright appearing to be more viable options, there might not be much of a role for the former Ole Miss star. Rebuilding teams in need of receivers like the Cleveland Browns might be interested in picking up a former first-round pick who could play some role for them in the future.

More likely than not, the Vikings will want to give Treadwell a full season before making any decisions on him.

Defensive back

Depth in the secondary has been a plus for the Vikings as Terence Newman has moved seamlessly into the nickel spot with Mackensie Alexander spelling him. But Tramaine Brock hasn’t offered much and has struggled on special teams. The Vikings have also been forced to start Anthony Harris twice at safety. He’s been good both times, but hasn’t been tested by Brett Hundley or DeShone Kizer. By no means is there panic to add another DB, but if one came available, it might be a spot to further bolster.

Tackle

Only if Mike Remmers’ concussion will keep him out a significant portion of time would the Vikings search for another tackle on the free agent market. Rashod Hill has filled in admirably, but starting him for eight games might be a lot to ask.

Tight end

The Vikings picked up Blake Bell prior to the season and he hasn’t seen much work, catching one pass for 12 yards and playing just 53 snaps prior to Sunday’s game. If there were a viable vertical-threat tight end available, it might add another dimension to the Vikings’ big personnel packages.

Draft picks

The Vikings are without a fourth and seventh-round pick in 2018. If there was an opportunity to pick up a selection by moving a player that currently isn’t making an impact to grab a pick, it might be worth making a deal. However, there aren’t many players outside of Treadwell or Brock who would fit that bill.