How will Zimmer prepare the Vikings to face league’s worst team?

The Cleveland Browns have had a very tough last two seasons.

They are 0-7 this year and 1-22 over the last two seasons. This year they have scored 14.7 points per game, dead last in the NFL. On defense, they’ve allowed 24.1 points per contest, giving up the No. 2 quarterback rating in the league, allowing a 105.7 rating to opposing QBs.

The Browns started rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer, then benched him, then started him again, then benched him again.

On Monday, future Hall of Fame left tackle Joe Thomas announced he’s out for the year.

It’s hard to look at the 5-2 Vikings’ matchup in London with the Browns as anything but a massive mismatch. Mike Zimmer talked Monday about how he’s approaching the weakest opponent on the schedule.

“I just want us to continue to try and get better and improve. I think our team will believe that this team is a good team when we get back into it and we start getting more in preparation with it,” Zimmer said. “They lost by three to Pittsburgh, lost by three to Indy, lost in overtime to Tennessee – who is leading that division, and they had another real close one against somebody.”

While the Browns have played a number of tight games, their expected win total isn’t much difference from their regular total. According to Pro Football Reference, they should be 2-5 instead of 0-7 based on point totals.

“It’s going to be about us and how we play and that’s usually how it is every single week,” Zimmer said. “Do we play with the same? Do we prepare the same way? Did we play at the same intensity? Do we play as a smart football team – understand the things we have to do to beat this particular team? And I think that’s the points of emphasis that we’ll be making this week.”

Under Zimmer, the Vikings have rarely fallen flat against sputtering teams. The only loss to a team that finished with four or fewer wins since Zimmer took over in 2014 came in Week 8 last season against the Chicago Bears, who eventually finished 3-13.