Zimmer announces Cook has torn ACL

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer revealed Monday that running back Dalvin Cook will be out for the rest of the 2017 season with an ACL tear.

Cook was injured on a 10-yard run early in the third quarter of the Vikings’ 14-7 loss to the Detroit Lions at US Bank Stadium.

Through four games, the Vikings’ second-round pick gained 354 yards on 74 games and caught 11 passes for 90 yards.

The Vikings will now turn to Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon in the backfield.