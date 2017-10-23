Zimmer: Diggs, Easton may play in London

The Minnesota Vikings have been without two key starters on offense over the last two weeks in Stefon Diggs and Nick Easton. On Monday, head coach Mike Zimmer said both have a possibility to return this week as the Vikings face the Cleveland Browns in London.

“I think we have a chance to get a lot of these guys back this week. There’s a possibility of [Stefon] Diggs,” Zimmer said. “There’s a possibility of [Nick] Easton, [Mackensie] Alexander. Most of them. We have a chance. I don’t know yet, but we’ll see.”

Diggs has been out after suffering a groin injury against the Chicago Bears. Prior to getting hurt, he was the NFL’s leading wide receiver in yards. He has 23 receptions for 395 yards and four touchdowns this season.

The Vikings’ star receiver did appear in warm-ups at practice twice last week, but did not practice. He told the media last week that his injury is not as serious as the groin injury he suffered last year.

Easton went down with a calf injury after playing possibly his best game. He left late in the game against the Bears and was unable to suit up at left guard against Green Bay and Baltimore. Jeremiah Sirles has filled in, but he suffered a knee injury against the Ravens that pushed rookie Danny Isidora into action for the first time in his career.

Starting left tackle Riley Reiff also left Sunday’s game with an injury that Zimmer said does not appear to be serious.

The Vikings’ head coach was pleased with the job his backups did in relief.

“Rashod [Hill] went in and did fine,” he said. “There’s still a lot of things we’ve got to clean up. His footwork and some things. Same thing with [Danny] Isidora. So we all get on the same deal. But they went in there and battled, competed. Like I said, Baltimore had a good defensive front. They had [Brandon] Williams back and those outside rushers, [Terrell] Suggs, those guys are good players.”

To the question about whether Teddy Bridgewater could start against the Browns, Zimmer said, “We’ll see,” and added that a report about the Vikings not wanting to start Bridgewater because of field conditions was not true.