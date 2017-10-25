Zimmer: Doctors will determine when Teddy Bridgewater returns

Mike Zimmer said on Monday that Teddy Bridgwater will be on the trip to London as the Minnesota Vikings get set to play the Cleveland Browns. On Wednesday, Bridgewater may have seen more time with the first team at practice as Case Keenum was limited with a chest issue and Sam Bradford did not participate.

Zimmer went out of his way Monday or debunk a report that the Vikings did not want to start Bridgewater in London because of concerns about the grass. The Vikings’ quarterback has been back at practice for only one week after missing the last 14 months recovering from a severe knee injury.

Asked what will go into the decision of whether to activate Bridgewater during a 21-day window the Vikings have to take him off the PUP list, Zimmer pointed to the medical side.

“Pretty much the doctors,” Zimmer said. I think I know what I’m doing but it’s medical clearance at the end of the day.”

Bridgewater said last week that the team had a plan “over the next couple of weeks” to prepare him to get back into game action, but also noted he felt ready to return to live practices several weeks before he was allowed to practice.

Because only stretching and individual drills are open to media, it’s unclear how much work Bridgewater is doing in practice or how close he might be to stepping back on the field.

It would still appear unlikely that Bridgewater would make his return in London after such a short period of time practicing with the team. If/when he returns, it will be under a new offensive coordinator and in a new system, though Bridgewater has been present for all team meetings this offseason and during the year.