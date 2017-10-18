Zimmer preaches patience with Bridgewater

Mike Zimmer is probably at the top of the list of people thrilled to see Teddy Bridgewater back on the practice field, but the Minnesota Vikings’ head coach emphasized Wednesday that his quarterback has hurdles remaining before he can get back under center in a game.

”He’s probably not going to play this week, so we need to put the brakes on things a little bit,” Zimmer said.

The Vikings are facing the challenge of getting Bridgewater back into practice without taking reps away from Case Keenum (or potentially even Sam Bradford if he is ready to return).

“We have to give him some plays,” Zimmer said. “Some of it is, he’s been in a very controlled environment for the last 14 months, so eventually we have to work him into some uncontrollable environments.”

Talking about Sam Bradford last week, trainer Eric Sugarman said that it’s difficult to simulate a game experience in practice. The same applies to Bridgewater. But Zimmer said the Vikings should be able to get a feel for where Bridgewater stands during practice. As far as what Zimmer needs to see, Zimmer said:

“Movement. Being able to protect himself, being able to move out of the way, move away from the defender that comes free.”

The Vikings’ head coach reiterated several times Wednesday that the future is still unclear, but acknowledged the team’s excitement to have Bridgewater back at practice.

”Everybody feels really good for Teddy,” Zimmer said. “He’s worked extremely hard to get to this point, where he can get back onto the practice field. We still don’t know where it’s going to go or what that’s going to lead to, but everybody feels good for him because they know what kind of kid he is and how hard he’s worked.”

Quarterback Case Keenum said he and Bridgewater have built a relationship since the Vikings’ current starter arrived this offseason.

“He’s given me a lot of pointers, a lot of tips,” Keenum said. “I really respect him and the player he is. He has a lot of insight to guys on this team as a leader.”