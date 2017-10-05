LISTEN NOW

Zimmer says Bradford will practice

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler October 5, 2017 11:20 am
Dec 18, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford (8) passes against the Indianapolis Colts in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Whether Sam Bradford plays or not this week is still unclear but the Minnesota Vikings’ starting quarterback will return to practice this week.

Head coach Mike Zimmer announced Bradford would be back at practice during his weekly press conference, saying, “I anticipate he will.”

Bradford has been out since Week 1 with a knee injury.

Zimmer confirmed  last week that Bradford had seen Dr. James Andrews for a second opinion on the knee and that he would not need surgery.

Case Keenum has gone 1-2 as the Vikings’ starter. He will get the call Monday night vs. the Bears if Bradford can’t play.

