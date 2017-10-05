Zimmer says Bradford will practice

Whether Sam Bradford plays or not this week is still unclear but the Minnesota Vikings’ starting quarterback will return to practice this week.

Head coach Mike Zimmer announced Bradford would be back at practice during his weekly press conference, saying, “I anticipate he will.”

Bradford has been out since Week 1 with a knee injury.

Zimmer confirmed last week that Bradford had seen Dr. James Andrews for a second opinion on the knee and that he would not need surgery.

Case Keenum has gone 1-2 as the Vikings’ starter. He will get the call Monday night vs. the Bears if Bradford can’t play.