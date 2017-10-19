Zimmer sees improvement in Treadwell’s game

Coming into the season, anything that wide receiver Laquon Treadwell gave the Minnesota Vikings’ offense would have been icing on a cake with weapons all over the field. But with Dalvin Cook out for the year and Stefon Diggs and Michael Floyd both dinged up, the Vikings now will be looking to Treadwell to make plays.

Last week, Treadwell had his best career game, catching three passes for 51 yards. Head coach Mike Zimmer reiterated Thursday what he’s said in the past about the Vikings’ 2016 first-round pick: That he’s working hard to improve, but sometimes wearing himself down in the process.

“Laquon wants to overdo things,” Zimmer said. “We might leave and he’ll come out here and run routes for an hour tonight. So that’s where we have to get him to understand that it’s a long season.”

Treadwell battled injuries in his rookie season and caught just one pass on three targets. He also struggled with some of the finer points, such as route-running technique. The Vikings’ head coach has seen growth from his 22-year-old receiver.

“He’s constantly talking about, ‘I need to get better, I need to get better,’” Zimmer said. “Whatever it is, he’s always trying to do more, sometimes to a fault. That’s the good part about him: He wants to get better. He wants to continue to improve. I think he’s improving, he’s catching the ball good, his route depths are much better.”

The Vikings have shown far more trust in Treadwell this season than in his rookie year. He has been on the field for 56% of the team’s total snaps – a number that’s likely to go up if Diggs can’t play against the Baltimore Ravens. Last year he only saw the field for 8% of total plays.