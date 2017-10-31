Zimmer taking Bridgewater return ‘one day at a time’

It appears that Teddy Bridgewater’s return to the field is on the horizon. But when he will be lining up under center for the Minnesota Vikings remains unclear. Head coach Mike Zimmer said Tuesday the team hasn’t made any decisions yet on whether they will remove him from the Physically Unable to Perform list or when he could start.

“We’ll take it one day at a time and see,” Zimmer said. “We’ve still got a couple of days here to figure it out.”

The Vikings have until November 8 to decide whether to lift him from the PUP list. Zimmer said circumstances will dictate the team’s moves.

“We’ll just see where he’s at, where the team’s at, how Case [Keenum] is doing, the whole deal, Sam, how’s he doing,” Zimmer said.

Bridgewater has been practicing since October 18. He missed the previous 14 months recovering from a severe knee injury.

Speaking of knee issues, Zimmer addressed Sam Bradford’s situation, giving a similar refrain as the past several weeks, saying Bradford’s knee is improving. The Vikings’ coach added that when Bradford got hurt Week 1, he didn’t think his team would be without their starting quarterback for all but six quarters of the first eight weeks.

“I thought this was going to be a one-week injury, I never thought it would linger on this long,” Zimmer said. “But he is getting better. So when I told you guys that I thought he was close, I thought he was. It just hasn’t worked that way.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport reported Sunday that Bradford’s knee has not made progress since his attempted comeback against the Chicago Bears.