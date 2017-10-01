Zulgad: Dalvin Cook’s knee injury is just latest adversity to come Vikings’ way

MINNEAPOLIS – Mike Zimmer stood at the podium in the interview room inside U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday and fielded questions about the latest adversity he is going to have to handle. This time it was the loss of dynamic rookie running back Dalvin Cook to what appears to be a serious knee injury.

“Unfortunately, I’m getting used to it,” Zimmer said.

There’s no arguing with that. Of course, Vikings fans long have been used to Murphy’s Law being applied to their team.

A year ago, it was the severe knee injury that Teddy Bridgewater suffered just before the season opened. Then, in the second game of the season, it was the loss of running back Adrian Peterson to a knee injury that pretty much ended his year.

If Zimmer thought he was due for better luck in 2017, he has quickly learned that won’t be the case.

Quarterback Sam Bradford, the guy obtained to replace Bridgewater, had the best game of his career in the Monday night opener against New Orleans. He then showed up at Winter Park with an aching left knee and hasn’t played since. His replacement is career backup Case Keenum.

Bradford’s loss was somewhat offset by the fact the Vikings had found a dynamic player in the draft when they took Cook in the second round. Cook entered Sunday second in the NFL in rushing yards with 288 and third in all-purpose yards from scrimmage with 370.

He had accumulated 56 yards on 12 carries on Sunday and had one catch for 8 yards when he was handed the ball on the Vikings’ first play from scrimmage on their second possession of the third quarter.

Cook dashed up the middle for a 10-yard gain before his left knee appeared to buckle and he dropped the ball in pain. The Lions recovered and would drive 29 yards on five plays for the go-ahead touchdown.

As they were doing so, Cook limped off the field to the locker room and afterward Zimmer said what everyone associated with the Vikings feared. With an MRI to come, the Vikings concern is that Cook tore his ACL.

It’s not a leap to say that if that’s the case, Cook will spend the remainder of his rookie season doing rehab on his knee and the Vikings offense will have to turn to veteran Latavius Murray. Murray is a serviceable player; Cook, with his ability to run the ball, catch it and block, seemed like a potential star in the making.

The sad thing is this is nothing new for the Vikings. No one knows when Bradford will be back and reports of Bridgewater’s possible return haven’t been verified by the team.

And so right now, the Vikings are facing upcoming NFC North games at Chicago and against Green Bay with Keenum at quarterback, Murray in the backfield and Zimmer picking up the pieces.

In only his fourth season as the Vikings’ coach, Zimmer has become used to that role by now.

“I just went in and talked to him,” Zimmer said when asked how bad he felt for Cook. “I told him he’s not the first great running back to have an ACL, if it is one, and come back pretty good. Dalvin will have a good career.”

That might be true, but Zimmer likely thought the Vikings were set up to have a good season with Bradford and Cook leading the way. But, sadly, Zimmer is finding out again that making any assumptions that things would go according to plan for the Vikings is a foolish mistake.