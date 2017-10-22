Zulgad: Vikings finally get a return on their investment in Latavius Murray

MINNEAPOLIS – Latavius Murray entered Sunday having rushed for 97 yards on 41 carries, an unimpressive average of 2.4 yards per touch, with no touchdowns.

Those numbers spoke to the fact the Vikings weren’t getting their money’s worth when it came to the three-year, $15 million free-agent contract the team had given the veteran running back to leave Oakland last March.

Some of the blame could be placed on the fact that second-round pick Dalvin Cook had looked like the superior running back in the first three-plus games before the rookie tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. Some of it could have been pinned on Murray’s ankle being slow to heal from offseason surgery. And maybe Murray just wasn’t as good as the Vikings had thought.

But on the opening possession of the third quarter in the Vikings’ 24-16 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, Murray displayed the type of running ability the Vikings expected to get.

On the first play from scrimmage of the second half, Murray took a handoff and took off for a 35-yard gain, applying a stiff arm to strong safety Tony Jefferson in the process. That moved the ball from the Vikings 25-yard line to the Ravens 40 and set up one of Kai Forbath’s six field goals on the day.

Murray’s 35-yard run was 3 more yards than he had on eight first half carries. On the Vikings’ next series, Murray took a handoff from Case Keenum and dashed 29 yards for Minnesota’s only touchdown of the day, diving into the end zone after being tripped up to give the Vikings a 12-point lead.

“I said, ‘They’re going to talk about me if I let them tackle me, so I’ve got to score this touchdown,’” Murray said of his desire to get into the end zone. “I just tried to take a hard angle and let them think I was going to head for the pylon. Once I saw them bite on it, I put my foot in the ground and turned back up field.”

Murray finished with 113 yards on 18 carries, making it the first game this season in which he’s led the Vikings in rushing. It was his first 100-yard rushing effort since he went for 103 yards on 22 carries in a Raiders’ loss to Kansas City on Dec. 8, 2016.

“I just think it was a matter of me just trying to find my rhythm, just trying to get a groove going,” Murray said. “Eventually I knew I would have some success. I knew I had to continue to keep doing what I do and continue to keep working and hopefully, like today, those big runs pop.”

Said Vikings coach Mike Zimmer: “The thing I liked about it today was the physicality he ran with. He’s a slashing-style runner. Yards-after-contact was good today, made the safety miss on the touchdown run. All those things were good. It’s good to see him going. It adds to our dimension on the offensive side with a guy like Jerick (McKinnon) and a guy like him.”

Murray has looked a step slow this season, leading to the assumption that his ankle is still bothering him. It would have been easy for Murray to go along with that logic but he disputed it after Sunday’s game.

“I’ve been saying it for some time that the ankle has been good,” Murray said. “I don’t think you guys believe me. I think at this point it’s me, it’s about continuing to improve, making the o-line right, finding a rhythm and trying to run hard and do what I can.”

Murray, whose only 1,000-yard rushing season in first four years in the NFL came in 2015, is likely to spend the rest of 2017 splitting carries with McKinnon. McKinnon was the Vikings’ leading rusher the past two games and had 47 yards on 14 carries against a Ravens run defense that was 29th in the NFL entering Sunday.

Murray was relieved to have finally contributed to the Vikings’ 5-2 start. That puts Minnesota a game ahead of Green Bay in the NFC North. The Packers fell to 4-3 after losing to the New Orleans Saints.

“It’s tough because I want to be out there playing, and I want to be a part of the run game,” Murray said. “But we were running the ball really well and we were winning, too. It’s tough because I want to be out there on the field but at the same time what matters the most is what we’re able to do to win ballgames. If my play is a part of that, then I’m absolutely happy about that. But at the same time, I just want to win and today was a good day for me. Most importantly we won.”

And, for one game, the Vikings got the type of return they expected from their free-agent running back.