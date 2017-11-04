Aaron Rodgers leaves the door open for return this season

The Minnesota Vikings might be seeing Aaron Rodgers again this season.

Green Bay’s quarterback, who was injured on a hit by Anthony Barr in Week 6, did not dismiss the chance of returning to the field by the next time the Vikings play the Packers.

“I want to be healthy, that’s the most important thing,” Rodgers said Friday. “But if we’re healthy in eight weeks and it would make sense to come back, then I’m going to come back.”

If Rodgers’ broken collarbone is healed and the team is in contention for a playoff spot, he could come back as early as Week 15 when the Packers play the Carolina Panthers. Green Bay takes on the Vikings at Lambeau Field in Week 16.

“There won’t be a decision made until that bone is healed, so it’s not even a conversation if it’s not where it needs to be,” he said.

Rodgers was asked again about Barr’s hit, which his head coach called “dirty.” The Packers’ quarterback said, “A simple shove-down probably would have sufficed in that situation, but it is what it is.”

Barr issued a Twitter statement last week criticizing Rodgers for comments made on the Conan O’Brien Show claiming that Barr had made inappropriate gestures toward him after the injury.