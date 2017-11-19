Cause for concern? Normally reliable Kai Forbath misses two field-goal attempts

Kai Forbath has had an issue with extra-point attempts this season, but until Sunday there was no concern about his ability to kick field goals.

That might have changed when he missed wide right on a 48-yard attempt in the second quarter against the Louis Angeles Rams and then hit the left upright on a 39-yard attempt in the third quarter. Both misses came with the score tied at 7, but the miscues were largely forgotten in the aftermath of the Vikings’ 24-7 victory at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“A miss is going to happen,” Forbath said. “Coming back I’ve got to make the next one. (The second) was a very makeable kick. But it’s not a confidence thing. I actually probably swung too hard. I probably had every single guy on the team come to me and give me confidence and believed in me. So I went out and made the last one for them and on to next week now.”

Forbath did make a kick from 39 yards in the fourth quarter for the Vikings’ final points and also hit on all three of his extra-point attempts. Forbath entered Sunday having made 16 consecutive field-goals and having hit on 22 of 23 this season.

Signed on Nov. 16 of last season after the struggling Blair Walsh was released, Forbath had made 37 of 38 field-goal attempts since joining the Vikings. After missing on four of 21 extra-point attempts, Forbath moved from the center of the field to the right hash mark last week in Washington and hasn’t missed a PAT since.

So what went wrong on the two misses Sunday?

“I haven’t seen the film yet but one is right, one is left, so probably different issues,” Forbath said. “But I moved on from those after those and went out and made the PATs and the last field goal so confidence is still where it was before the game. I’m doing all right.”