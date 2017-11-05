All Day is back: Adrian Peterson sets career-high in carries

Adrian Peterson’s career has been rejuvenated in Arizona.

The former Minnesota Vikings running back rushed for 159 yards on a career-high 37 carries in Arizona’s 20-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Peterson has now gone over 100 yards twice in three games since being traded from the New Orleans Saints to the Cardinals.

Peterson’s previous high in rushes came in 2013 when he carried the ball 35 times for 211 yards against the Chicago Bears. He had only rushed more than 30 times five times in his career. Peterson’s big day for the Cards came 10 years and one day after he broke the NFL’s single-game rushing record with 296 yards.

The future Hall of Fame runner moved up the all-time rushing list on Sunday, passing Hall of Famers Thurman Thomas and Franco Harris and becoming the 16th NFL player with 12,000 rushing yards.

More milestones are on the way for A.P. With one more touchdown, he’ll reach seventh place all-time, breaking a tie with Barry Sanders.

Peterson likely wouldn’t have had the opportunity to break any more records had the Saints not traded him. In four games in New Orleans, he carried the ball 27 times for 81 yards. Since then, Peterson has 74 runs for 312 yards.