Everson Griffen expects to play vs. Rams

The Minnesota Vikings will likely have their top pass rusher back this week against the Los Angeles Rams.

Defensive end Everson Griffen said Wednesday that he will play on Sunday. He missed last week’s matchup with Washington due to a foot injury.

“I’m getting there,” Griffen said. “My foot is great. I’ll be playing on Sunday for sure.”

Griffen went through warm-ups in Washington but decided it was better to sit out rather than risk further aggravation.

“I’m a lot better,” Griffen said. “I’m happier, nobody likes to be injured. There’s a great possibility I will be playing on Sunday. We’re still going to take it slow here and get my body back to where it needs to be.”

The Vikings’ Pro Bowl DE will face a tough opponent this week in star left tackle Andrew Whitworth, who signed in Los Angeles this offseason.

“He’s a big guy,” Griffen said. “He’s physical, he has good hands, so I’ve gotta make him move his feet, make him run. I just have to do what I do, stick to my rush plan and go out there and help my team win like I was doing before I got hurt.”