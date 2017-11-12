LISTEN NOW

Everson Griffen inactive vs. Washington

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler November 12, 2017 10:39 am
Jan 1, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings will be without their star pass rusher against Washington.

Everson Griffen, who missed two days of practice this week, will be out with a foot injury. Head coach Mike Zimmer said on Thursday that he expected Griffen to play. The Vikings’ starting D-end has at least one sack in each game this season and 10.0 sacks in total. Brian Robison will take his place.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is active for the first time since the 2016 preseason.

For Washington, tight end Jordan Reed is out. Star left tackle Trent Williams and receiver Jamison Crowder are active.

  • Jay

    Why was he playing on the last series of a 3 score game

  • Tom

    My thoughts exactly.




