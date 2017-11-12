Everson Griffen inactive vs. Washington

The Minnesota Vikings will be without their star pass rusher against Washington.

Everson Griffen, who missed two days of practice this week, will be out with a foot injury. Head coach Mike Zimmer said on Thursday that he expected Griffen to play. The Vikings’ starting D-end has at least one sack in each game this season and 10.0 sacks in total. Brian Robison will take his place.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is active for the first time since the 2016 preseason.

#Vikings Inactives for #MINvsWAS

1 QB Kyle Sloter

13 WR Stacy Coley

31 RB Mack Brown

74 T Mike Remmers

75 G Jeremiah Sirles

90 DE Tashawn Bower

97 DE Everson Griffen — Vikings PR (@VikingsPR) November 12, 2017

For Washington, tight end Jordan Reed is out. Star left tackle Trent Williams and receiver Jamison Crowder are active.