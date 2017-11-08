Everson Griffen misses practice Wednesday

The Minnesota Vikings’ top pass rusher did not participate in practice on Wednesday.

Everson Griffen was out with a foot injury. He is one of the NFL’s leading pass rushers with 10.0 sacks and a sack in every game this year.

Starting right tackle Mike Remmers was also not practicing. He suffered a concussion against the Browns in London.

Stephen Weatherly and Jeremiah Sirles also missed Wednesday’s practice.

Starting guard Nick Easton, who has missed the last three games with a calf issue, was a full participant as was Michael Floyd, who has battled a hamstring injury.

Teddy Bridgewater was listed as a full participant in his first practice this year on the active roster.