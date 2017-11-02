Everson Griffen named NFC Defensive Player of the Month

Everson Griffen is having an MVP season.

The Vikings’ defensive end has 10.0 sacks in Minnesota’s first eight games, which is only 0.5 off the league lead. Six of those sacks came in the month of October and the NFL took notice, naming Griffen NFC Defensive Player of the Month.

This marks the second time Griffen has won the award, the last time coming in his breakout 2014 season. The only other player in team history to win the Defensive Player of the Month twice was Chris Doleman.

The Vikings’ press release points out this impressive statistic: Since becoming a full-time starter in 2014 Griffen has totaled 40.5 sacks, the only defensive end in the league to have at least 40.0 sacks in that span.

Griffen hasn’t just been a pass rusher. He’s also played a vital role against the run, where the Vikings rank third in the NFL in yards per carry allowed.