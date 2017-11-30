Falcons RB Freeman will not be limited in return vs. Vikings

LISTEN NOW

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler November 30, 2017 11:51 am

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn told the media on Thursday that running ack Devonta Freeman will not have a limit on his workload this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings.

Freeman suffered a concussion in Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys and has missed the last two weeks.

The Falcons’ star running back has 515 yards on 116 carries and 19 catches.

For the Vikings, linebacker Eric Kendricks returned to practice after missing Wednesday. Mike Remmers did not participate after being limited during the week’s first practice. Rashod Hill may be in line for another start at right tackle.

