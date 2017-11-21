Good news for the Vikings: Xavier Rhodes returns to practice

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes sat out Monday’s practice with a calf injury that was sustained when receiver Robert Woods stepped on him during Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. On Tuesday, Rhodes was a full participant.

The Vikings’ shutdown corner has been excellent once again this season, allowing just 5.7 yards per attempt in his direction this season according to Football Outsiders’ tracking data. Rhodes has been targeted just 40 times this season while tracking No. 1 receivers.

Depth corner Mackensie Alexander also missed Monday’s workout. He was a full participant on Tuesday.

Safety Andrew Sendejo, who missed last week’s game with hamstring and groin issues, was back at practice on a limited basis. Anthony Harris filled in for him admirably against the Rams.

Right tackle Mike Remmers also returned on a limited basis. He’s missed the last two weeks with a concussion sustained against the Browns in London.

Everson Griffen fully participated for the first time since the London trip. He’s been battling a foot injury.