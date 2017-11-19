Griffen active, Robison out vs. Rams

The Minnesota Vikings will be without one of their key role players as they face the 7-2 Los Angeles Rams at US Bank Stadium. Brian Robison is out with a back injury.

On the good news side: Everson Griffen is active. He missed last week’s game with a foot injury. Griffen leads the team with 10.0 sacks and has picked up a sack in each game.

Anthony Harris will start in place of Andrew Sendejo, who is out with hamstring and groin injuries and Rashod Hill gets his second start of the year.

Here are the other inactives: