Griffen misses practice Thursday, Zimmer expects him to play Sunday

Minnesota Vikings pass rusher Everson Griffen missed practice for the second straight day with a foot injury, but head coach Mike Zimmer did not seem concerned about his status for this week’s game against Washington.

Zimmer responded, “yes,” when asked whether Griffen would play.

“He just loves to play the game,” Zimmer added. “Yesterday he was mad that he didn’t practice. He was grouchy all day yesterday.

Griffen is leading the team in sacks with 10.0 this season. He’s taken down the opposing team’s quarterback at least once in every game.

“He’s been chipped a bunch and he just keeps battling,” Zimmer said.

Right tackle Mike Remmers also missed practice on Thursday. He suffered a concussion against the Cleveland Browns in London.

If Remmers can’t play, backup Rashod Hill will face off with one of the league’s better pass rushers in Washington’s Ryan Kerrigan.

“Honestly he’s a lot like Everson,” Zimmer said. “He gives you a full day’s work, he’s got a lot of moves, he’s never going to take a play off. He’s been good for a long time. His effort level is outstanding.”

Also on the injury report, Stephen Weatherly, Anthony Harris and Stefon Diggs were limited – Diggs was listed with a tooth issue.

Michael Floyd, Nick Easton, Danny Isidora, Laquon Treadwell and Teddy Bridgewater all participated fully. It appears Easton is likely to return after missing the past three games.