How’s Teddy look? Teammates answer as Bridgewater’s activation looms

The Minnesota Vikings have until Wednesday to activate Teddy Bridgewater from the Physically Unable to Perform list. Barring a major setback, all signs point to Bridgewater returning.

On Monday, players returned to the facility from the bye week and discussed what they’ve seen from him in practice over the past three weeks.

“He’s looked good throwing the ball and everything,” running back Jerick McKinnon said. “That’s a guy who’s been through so much adversity and overcame a lot just to get back to this point to be able to practice. I think everybody’s glad to have him back, to see him doing things effortlessly and just being Teddy.”

The Vikings’ running back was asked if he thought Bridgewater was ready to return.

“He looks ready to me,” McKinnon said. “That’s not my choice to make.”

When Bridgewater spoke to the media for the first time during the season, he mentioned focusing on building his arm strength. Linebacker Anthony Barr said he’s noticed an increase in velocity.

“He looks a little stronger, I think the ball is traveling a little faster and a little further, so that’s always a good thing for quarterbacks,” Barr said.

“It’s a testament to the man he is,” Barr said. “I don’t think he’s changed at all personality wise. Every day he was upbeat, smile on his face, positive in the locker room. It’s good to see him back on the field, moving around and doing things that we know he’s capable of doing.”

Receiver Adam Thielen had only just started his rise to becoming one of the NFL’s top receivers when Bridgewater was last the team’s starting quarterback. He’s noticed the touch on Bridgewater’s passes during practice.

“He’s been throwing it well,” Thielen said. “I think the great thing about Teddy is he’s very good at understanding when to throw it in hard and when to take a little something off it, when to give you a little air. He’s really good about doing that. So it’s been fun to have him out there.”

“He’s such a great guy to have out there, telling us things that we need to work on,” Thielen said. “Whatever they decide to do and whatever he’s going to be doing for us going forward is going to be great.”

Several reports have indicated the Vikings will stick with Case Keenum for this week against Washington. Whether we see Bridgewater sooner or later may depend on the backup’s performance.