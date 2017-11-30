Julio Jones says he hopes Vikings play him man-to-man

Spoiler alert, Julio. The Minnesota Vikings are definitely going to play man-to-man with Xavier Rhodes on Sunday.

The Atlanta Falcons’ superstar receiver told the media Thursday that he’s looking forward to a one-on-one matchup with one of the NFL’s top shutdown corners.

“[Rhodes] is a very confident guy,” Jones said. “Hopefully man-to-man. Go out, hopefully get man-to-man and we’ll see. But I don’t know how they’re going to play me. They have a tendency to cheat the safety a little toward the star, but we’ll see Sunday.”

Rhodes has slowed down three of the league’s best this season in Michael Thomas, Antonio Brown and Mike Evans. Jones gained under 60 yards the last time the two matched up.

“He’s a long guy,” Jones said. “Just tries to get his hands on you at the line a little bit. That’s about it.”

Rhodes was more complimentary of Jones when he was asked about facing the Falcons’ star this week.

“Julio is Julio, big, fast, physical, gets the ball when it’s in the air,” Rhodes said. “I don’t believe he has any weakness at all. He’s focused, doesn’t really talk much on the field so it’s hard to get in his head.”

Jones gained 253 yards against the Tampa Bay Bucs last week. Rhodes is only allowing 6.6 yards per catch this season.