LISTEN NOW

vikings

Previous Story Watch: Teddy Bridgewater emotional prior to return Next Story Zimmer says he has a plan for Vikings’ QB situation

Keenum gets the job done vs. Washington – and shows why Vikings need Bridgewater

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler November 12, 2017 3:13 pm

The Minnesota Vikings went into the offseason knowing that they needed a capable backup.

With Sam Bradford’s history of ACL injuries and no clear timeline for Teddy Bridgewater, Minnesota couldn’t go into another win-now season with an inexperienced backup (or one that had been proven to be bad). Keenum joined the Vikings after positing 9-7 record in his previous 16 starts, which came on teams with very little in the way of weapons.

In Los Angeles, Keenum had one of the league’s worst offensive lines, zero running game and leading wide receivers Kenny Britt, Tavon Austin and Lance Kendricks. That’s a far cry from his situation in Minnesota with a quality offensive line, a creative offensive coordinator and the best 1-2 wide receiver tandem in the NFL.

So on a weekly basis, you’ll see backups like Tom Savage, Brett Hundley, Brock Osweiler, Drew Stanton and Ryan Fitzpatrick taking L’s, but not in Minnesota. Keenum is now 7-2 following a 38-30 win in Washington.

But in the victory, he made it clear that the Vikings will need Teddy Bridgewater back in order to be a true contender.

Things couldn’t have started better for Keenum on Sunday.

After the Vikings went down 7-0 to open the game, Keenum followed up back-to-back runs with a play-action bomb to Stefon Diggs, who burned Josh Norman for 51 yards.

He then hit Adam Thielen for a 38-yard pass on the third drive of the game, setting up another touchdown.

Up 28-17 in the third quarter, the Vikings could have played things conservatively. After all, they had been running the ball well against Washington. Instead Keenum went deep to Thielen, who ripped the ball down for a 49-yard pickup.

By the midpoint of the third quarter, Keenum was 14-for-18 with four touchdowns and a perfect QB rating.

In the third quarter, the overly-fearless version of Keenum showed up.

He rolled out and threw into triple coverage for an interception, cracking the door open for Washington. The Vikings’ opponent capitalized with a field goal, but they were still in control at 35-20.

Then Keenum did it again. A weak throw on an out route got picked off an run the other way to the 2-yard line. Kirk Cousins punched the ball in the end zone to put cut the Vikings’ lead to eight.

Neither of his interceptions should have happened. Washington’s near-comeback never should have happened.

Then with a chance to put the game away, Keenum threw a third-down pass inaccurately in Thielen’s direction, forcing Kai Forbath to kick a 53-yard field goal. Luckily for the Vikings’ backup QB, Forbath made the kick, putting the game out of range for Washington. Keenum finished 21-for-29 with 304 yards.

As the Vikings go down the stretch with hopes of being a Super Bowl contender, they will need better QB play.

Even leading up to Sunday’s game, there had been plenty of questionable performances under center. Keenum had just an 83.2 rating over his previous five games.

The FOX broadcast noted that head coach Mike Zimmer told them it’s only a matter of time before Bridgewater is back. Keenum’s second half all but solidified that it’s not “if” but “when” we will see him again.

While fantasy players tend to criticize Bridgewater’s touchdown totals, he led an ugly 2015 offense to the seventh best scoring percentage per drive in the NFL and an 11-5 record. He led a potential game-winning drive in the playoffs and, per PFF, ranked as the fourth most accurate QB in the NFL. If he’s back to 100 percent, Bridgewater is a legit NFL starter, while Keenum has proven to be a very good back up.

And give the Vikings’ front office major credit for signing the best backup in the NFL . Otherwise the season might have been completely lost when Sam Bradford went down Now it’s time to start planning Bridgewater’s return date.

Topics:
Vikings vikings
Leave A Comment
  • Josh Pate

    Ridiculous and wrong. Teddy hasn’t faced live fire in over a season and a half. No way he throws for 4 TDs and 300 yards today. Case just led the offense to 38 points. He made 2 mistakes. He did not get sacked. He made a least 6 special game winning plays (Thielen dropped that last pass). Case outplayed Cousins. Case is better than rusty Teddy. Just be glad we have 2 viable QB options. I bet Zimmer disagrees with you too.

  • Bob T.

    Case got the job done. The “W” is what I need.

  • Gordon Guffey

    I knew this was coming ~ Case has a goodbad day ~ First one too ~ And the media goes wild ~ Coller why not just come out and say it ~ Your a hater ~ Case throws for 304 yards and 4 TD’s and you call it getting done ~ LOL you crack me up ~

    How about the defense didn’t get it done ~ Otherwise the offense would have been running the ball a lot more ~ No knock on the defense ~ I happen to think Cousins is right up there with Rogers ~~ However there seem to be a lot of blown coverage today ~ The Redshin’s running through a lot of arm tackles for extra yards ~ And all of our worries about how the Viking could resign Hunter seems to be worries over nothing as he has been held in check most of the season ~ I believe Kendricks has missed as many tackles this year as he did in his first two years ~ Barr was on the field but that was about it ~ The DL seem to have got man handled for most of the day ~ And you want to believe this was on Case ~ Really ~

    This is one of those games the Viking couldwould have lost in the past but they found a way to win and all you have to say is the Vikings need to change QB’s and that will fix it all ~ Your wrong ~ {{{{ If Zimmer and Shurmur deside to make a QB change then I’m fine with it }}}} ~ But JeggHead’s and your man love for one player instead for having love for a team has almost turned into a joke ~ The Vikings won and while Case did throw two INT’s you have no proof that Teddy would have played any better or even as good ~ Next weeks game vs the Rams and then the Eagles will be the real telling story about where this team stands ~

  • Gordon Guffey

    Funny how there was no halftime game update Coller ~ Was that because the Vikings didn’t make the QB change you and JuggHead were hoping for ~ LOL

  • Daxquartermain

    Worst take I’ve read on 1500 in years. Keenum 111 QB rate 300 plus yards and 4 TDs. The interceptions baked into QB rating. Teddy revisionists would have you believe Teddy can put up those numbers today lol.

  • Gordon Guffey

    If you want to know what Zimmer thinks you can hear it right here ~

    Posted: 1 hour ago
    Zimmer: We Made Some Mistakes But We Battled

    Head Coach Mike Zimmer addressed the media after Sunday’s game vs. the Redskins.
    http://www.vikings.com/media-vault/videos/Zimmer-We-Made-Some-Mistakes-But-We-Battled/fd99cb9f-9ac6-4059-b43a-3c0e855ea887




Hiii22222


Thursday Night Lights at Mystic Lake. Click here for details

vikings

Previous Story Watch: Teddy Bridgewater emotional prior to return Next Story Zimmer says he has a plan for Vikings’ QB situation