Mike Remmers’ status could be key vs. Washington

T On the back of new additions Riley Reiff, Mike Remmers and Pat Elflein, the Minnesota Vikings have transformed their running and screen game, which has allowed them to produce on offense despite losing Sam Bradford and Dalvin Cook to injury. As the Vikings travel to Washington, they could be without Remmers, who missed practice on Thursday with a concussion.

While Reiff was the prized offseason signing, Remmers has been very good, ranking 12th among tackles by Pro Football Focus.

Sunday’s game at Washington would have made for Remmers’ toughest matchup of the year with defensive end Ryan Kerrigan.

“Honestly he’s a lot like Everson,” Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said on Thursday. “He gives you a full day’s work, he’s got a lot of moves, he’s never going to take a play off. He’s been good for a long time. His effort level is outstanding.”

Kerrigan has been one of the NFL’s most consistent pass rushers since entering the NFL in 2011.

If Remmers isn’t taken out of concussion protocol Friday, backup Rashod Hill will be pressed into action.

Hill has played 98 snaps this season between the Vikings’ win over Cleveland and the fourth quarter against Baltimore when Reiff suffered a knee injury. While it’s a small sample, Hill’s PFF strong rating against the pass (83.1 out of 100) and struggles in run blocking (30.4) matches up with comments from Zimmer following the Cleveland game.

“Rashod played good, he’s got to work on some of the things in the run game,” Zimmer said. “It’s great to have some depth on the offensive line. Guys go in there and we keep fighting.”

If Remmers can’t go, Sunday’s game would mark the first start of Hill’s career.