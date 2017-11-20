LISTEN NOW

Mike Zimmer doesn’t need to name Case Keenum starter for the rest of the year

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler November 20, 2017 10:16 am

Urging Following the Minnesota Vikings’ 24-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams, three different national postgame shows declared that head coach Mike Zimmer should announce Case Keenum as his starting quarterback for the rest of the year.

Um. Why?

Sure, Keenum has been good. He’s won six games in a row and totaled 11 touchdowns, five interceptions and a 92.6 quarterback rating. And he’s done so in the midst of a national debate over whether the Vikings should bench him for Teddy Bridgewater.

Keenum was made for this type of situation. Questions about whether he should be the starter – whether it’s from the head coach or the fans, who some Tweeters reported to have been chanting, “Teddy! Teddy” on Sunday – are Keenum’s norm. Ask a hockey player if he’s distracted by the cold or a baseball player if the sun is in his eyes. Yep, but that’s how it always is.

The locker room isn’t split. Bridgewater’s been Keenum’s biggest supporter. And Zimmer’s lukewarm endorsements haven’t dimmed Keenum’s beaming confidence.

Naming him the starter for the rest of the year only sets up for Zimmer to look silly if he has to bench Keenum.

One thing to keep in mind as we analyze the Vikings’ quarterback situation is sample size. This isn’t Keenum’s first stretch of strong play during his career – just as some .250 hitters occasionally bat .400 for a month.

In 2013, he threw eight touchdowns, two interceptions in his first five starts, picking up 7.3 yards per attempt and posting a quarterback rating of 89.6. Over his next five starts, Keenum tossed one TD, six INTs and put up a 55.7 rating.

In five games from September 18 to October 16 last year, Keenum notched seven touchdowns, 8.4 yards per attempt and a 97.4 rating. In the next five games, his rating was 64.7.

Maybe his success will continue this time. The Vikings’ veteran has been given an offensive line that has given up five sacks in eight games, a running game that has combined for over 1,000 yards, two of the top-20 wide receivers in the NFL, an innovative offensive coordinator and arguably the NFL’s best defense.

If it does continue, then Zimmer will just leave him in.

But if Keenum hits the wall as he’s done in the past, the Vikings’ head coach has to leave the door open for Bridgewater to come back.

We say that it’s impossible to tell what Bridgewater will look like when he returns, but  Zimmer has seen the former first-round pick in practice every day since mid October. He’s got a much better idea than any of us.

If Bridgewater got into a game and struggled, Zimmer could always turn back to Keenum. The journeyman showed against the Chicago Bears that he can be benched and pop right back in with no problem.

Another point is how Zimmer has handled his locker room this year. He mentioned last week that he’d meet with the team’s leadership to discuss the quarterback situation. So it won’t just be a Zimmer decision – it will be a Riley Reiff, Everson Griffen, Terence Newman etc. decision.

The Vikings also have time to sort these things out. Six weeks is a long time. If Keenum sputters against Detroit, they would have 10 days for Bridgewater to get ready. If he’s great, they keep riding him and see what happens along the way.

Locking into Keenum now would only leave Zimmer’s hands tied if things go south later on.

  • linus

    Exactly…

  • Chuck Foreman

    Matthew. Have heard your thoughts on qb controversy. Clearly your position is that teddy is the best qb based on history and case is below him based on history. But as case keeps winning, you seem to be pretty resistive to reconsidering your stance. History is not a perfect predictor of future performance. And I can hear you say that you know that. Still you don’t know what you don’t know. Case might just be developing as a qb. To an outsider he appears to be in a great environment to build on his strengths and reduce or eliminate his weaknesses. Many thought Adam thielen was just a good special teams player. Good qb play is a lot about confidence and decision making. Do I have a point? Should you think about hedging your bets on case.

    One last thing. Think rich Gannon. We all thought he was just OK back then but he did pretty good with the raiders.

    • Gordon Guffey

      Chuck Foreman said ~

      Case might just be developing as a qb.

      Never said better ~ I tip my hate you Sir . ~~~~~~~~

    • no its not the wildcat

      Love this comment. My thoughts exactly. Let the good times roll. Keenum’s making good decisions.

  • Gordon Guffey

    Because he is the best QB on the roster at this time ~ And Zimmer knows it ~ If he is under any pressure to play Teddy its to prove he isn’t another one of Norv’s bust ~ We are talking about a QB that did not make a Goff kind of leap in year 2 or have two first years like C. Wentz ~

    Its simple ~ Unless Braford somehow makes a miracle comeback around playoff time its Case ~

  • Gordon Guffey

    Case Keenum shows teams can’t evaluate quarterbacks, and other Week 11 thoughts
    Posted by Michael David Smith on November 20, 2017, 5:54 AM EST
    http://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2017/11/20/case-keenum-shows-teams-cant-evaluate-quarterbacks-and-other-week-11-thoughts/

    And Keenum? The guy whose contract was dwarfed by those other free agent quarterbacks? He’s an MVP candidate. Yesterday Keenum had 280 passing yards, a touchdown and no turnovers, and the Vikings whipped the previously hot Rams to improve to 8-2 and maintain a two-game lead in the NFC North. Keenum wouldn’t be my first choice for league MVP, but he absolutely deserves some consideration, having played very well this season after being thrown in following a Week One injury to Sam Bradford. If Keenum plays well and the Vikings keep winning, and maybe if Carson Wentz and Tom Brady have some bad games down the stretch, Keenum really has a chance to be named league MVP.

  • David Prestin

    I would argue that Everson Griffen is Case’s biggest supporter. After the game he said Case is great, he’s our leader, he’s our quarterback. Funny I have yet to see any quotes like this on 1500!

    • Gordon Guffey

      David said ~
      Funny I have yet to see any quotes like this on 1500!

      And you never will ~ It doesn’t support their narrative ~ They have no reason to support a player that is 6~1 in games where he had a week to prepare ~

  • Matthew Rowe

    He’s been good, but not MVP good. He’s doing what he has to do on a good team, which is all he can do. He threw a few up for grabs yesterday that both ended up ok, but the coaching staff has to cringe when they see that stuff. It happens every week, and if he managed certain situations better, he’d have been named starter a while back.
    That said, I agree; no need to anoint him yet.




