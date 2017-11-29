Mike Zimmer remains ‘one week at a time’ with Vikings’ quarterback situation

Mike Zimmer hasn’t changed his stance on the Minnesota Vikings’ quarterback situation, even after the team’s seventh straight win.

“We’re just going to one week at a time,” Zimmer said Wednesday. “That’s just the way it is. I’m not looking to pull him, but every week is a different week in this league.”

Quarterback Case Keenum has been on a roll lately, producing a 114.0 rating over the last three weeks in wins over Washington, L.A. and Detroit. But Zimmer has hinted at a possible return for Teddy Bridgewater, who has been Keenum’s backup for the last three weeks.

Each week, Keenum has given essentially the same answer about his job security.

“I’m going to keep doing the same thing,” Keenum said. “Taking things a week at a time, trusting the process, because we’re still hungry, we still want this bad and the next step in our goals is this week. That’s going and beating a good football team.”

Bridgewater hasn’t taken a snap in a real NFL game since January 2016, but Zimmer has praised the way he’s looked during practice. He only began fully practicing again with the team in mid-October, more than a year after suffering a severe knee injury in practice.