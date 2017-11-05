Same old, same old: Will Seahawks stick with Blair Walsh after three-miss day?

Blair Walsh had missed an NFL-high four extra points and four field-goal attempts when the Vikings’ patience with the kicker finally wore out last November.

It will be interesting to see what type of patience level the Seattle Seahawks show with Walsh.

Signed to a one-year, $1.1 million contract by Seattle this offseason, Walsh’s putrid day against Washington on Sunday helped cost the Seahawks the game. Walsh missed wide left on all three of his first-half attempts (43, 39 and 49 yards) in a 17-14 loss.

Seattle trailed 7-2 at halftime but rallied to take a 14-10 lead on Russell Wilson’s 30-yard touchdown pass to Doug Baldwin with 1 minute, 34 seconds left. After both of their touchdowns in the second half, the Seahawks elected to go for two-point conversions, meaning Walsh did not attempt an extra point or field goal in the second half.

Washington came back to take the lead on Rob Kelley’s 1-yard touchdown run with 59 seconds left.

The loss dropped Seattle to 5-3, putting them a game back of the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West.

The Seahawks’ decision to sign Walsh was surprising given his 27-yard miss on a field goal cost the Vikings a victory in a 2015 wild card game against the Seahawks. That kick, as all Vikings’ fans recall, also went wide left.

The Vikings, however, brought back Walsh for a fifth season and hoped for the best. They finally turned to Kai Forbath after the Vikings scored 20 unanswered second-quarter points in a game at Washington last season only to see Walsh miss an extra point just before halftime. The Redskins won the game.

Will Walsh’s latest poor performance against Washington lead to him getting a pink slip from Seattle? The Seahawks could not be blamed if they decide to cut their losses before Walsh’s latest crisis of confidence costs them another game.