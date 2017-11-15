Remmers returns, Sendejo misses practice on Wednesday

The Minnesota Vikings may be getting their starting right tackle back against one of the NFL’s best defensive lines.

After missing last week’s game with a concussion, Mike Remmers was back at practice for the Vikings on Wednesday on a limited basis. Backup Rashod Hill took his place in Washington, allowing zero QB pressures.

Safety Andrew Sendejo, who left in the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s game with a groin injury, did not participate. When Sendejo has missed time this season – whether it be due to injury against Green Bay or suspension against Cleveland – the Vikings have used Anthony Harris in his spot.

Everson Griffen was limited in practice on Wednesday. He said that his foot injury is improving and he plans to play this week.

Backup guard Jeremiah Sirles was limited in practice.