Remmers, Sendejo out vs. Rams

The Minnesota Vikings will be without two starters as they ramp up for the season’s biggest game to date.

Starting right tackle Mike Remmers will not be available. He returned to practice this week after missing last week’s game with a concussion, but suffered a setback, according to head coach Mike Zimmer.

Safety Andrew Sendejo will also not play. It is likely Anthony Harris will start in his place, but the Vikings could also use Jayron Kearse or move Terence Newman to safety and start Mackensie Alexander.

Brian Robison sat out practice on Friday, but Zimmer said that his absence did not mean he is out for the game.