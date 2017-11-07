Report: Vikings could place Sam Bradford on Injured Reserve

While Teddy Bridgewater’s season appears ready to begin, San Bradford’s could be over.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen is reporting that the Minnesota Vikings could place Bradford on Injured Reserve to make room for Bridgewater to come off the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Bradford was injured in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints and re-aggravated his ailing knee again against the Chicago Bears. He has not practiced since and has reportedly seen several specialists.

Vikings will activate Teddy Bridgewater this week and also discussing probability that Sam Bradford will be placed on IR, per @mortreport. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2017

The Vikings’ window to activate Bridgewater closes on Wednesday. He was been practicing since October 18 and has not been listed on the injury report during that time span.

Multiple reports have indicated that Case Keenum will likely start this week against Washington. It is unclear if or when the Vikings will turn to Bridgewater.